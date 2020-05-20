Trump Screws National Guard Virus Workers Out Of GI Bill Credit

About the time you think there's no low too low, Trump finds a newer low. It's not enough to fire the State Department IG because Pompeo is a corrupt SOB, but he's also fired the transportation IG for looking into Mrs. Mitch McConnell's malfeasance and corruption. Yes, those things happened, but it wasn't enough.
You may recall that Donald Trump called out the National Guard to help with the virus response in areas that needed it. And now, it is time for their duty to end, and just in the nick of time, as Politico reports.
More than 40,000 National Guard members currently helping states test residents for the coronavirus and trace the spread of infections will face a “hard stop” on their deployments on June 24 — just one day shy of many members becoming eligible for key federal benefits, according to a senior FEMA official.
The official outlined the Trump administration’s plans on an interagency call on May 12, an audio version of which was obtained by POLITICO. The official also acknowledged during the call that the June 24 deadline means that thousands of members who first deployed in late March will find themselves with only 89 days of duty credit, one short of the 90-day threshold for qualifying for early retirement and education benefits under the Post-9/11 GI bill.
You read that right. The Trump administration has coldly calculated when those National Guard members who deployed to help our nation through a pandemic would accrue benefits, and cut them off with 24 hours to spare.
Rachel Maddow explains how they got to this place:
The next time you hear "thank you for your service" coming from one of these Republican hacks, be sure to point out what hypocrites they are. They don't give a damn about the people who are putting their lives on the line. Here's what they've been doing, as Maddow reports:
So yeah, National Guard. The country thanks you for your service. So much they can't be bothered to give you any benefits.
What a sick, petty, piece of shit we have for a president.