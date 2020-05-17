Politics
Trump Promotes Michelle Malkin Video: Twitter Promptly Deletes It

As America suffers through a pandemic, Trump decides to recycle right wing conspiracy theories about Google and FB to defend the indefensible.
By John Amato
10 years ago by Heather
Instead of prioritizing America's welfare by focusing on COVID-19, Trump is diverting US resources to promote and defend a video by right-wing extremist Michelle Malkin, who was recently fired by Young America’s Foundation for promoting Nick Fuentes, an anti-Semitic Holocaust denier.

After he tweeted this, Twitter took down her video.

These are the people Trump really cares about, because they will support him no matter what he does or says. Malkin has a history of spreading hate and phony wingnut conspiracies ever since I joined the intertubes in 2004.

She terrorized the Frost family for supporting the SCHIP program, which led other wingnuts to do the same.

Add to that the fact that she's always been a white supremacist supporter, and you have the reason Trump prioritizes defending her over defending the nation.

