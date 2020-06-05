Laura Ingraham: Black Players Should STFU But White Players Can Have Political Opinions

Nothing epitomizes conservative racism like this compilation clip from Complex Sports that captures Laura Ingraham's mentality completely..

When black basketball players like Lebron James and Kevin Durant voiced their opinions, the Fox News host immediately tells them to shut the f**k up because nobody voted for them and nobody cares.

But when New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees refuses at first to side with Colin Kaepernick's taking a knee during the national anthem over social justice, she defended him by saying he has a right to his opinion.

"It's always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid 100 million dollars a year to bounce a ball," Ingraham said.

She continued, "And Lebron and Kevin, you're great players but nobody voted for you. Million selected Trump to be their coach. So keep the political commentary to yourself and as someone said shut up and dribble."

She went as far as saying you're not allowed to criticize Trump because he won an election, which is as anti-American as it gets.

On Drew Brees' comments:

"Well, he's allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him. He's a person he has some worth I imagine," she said.

She was angered that George Floyd protesters in New Orleans were shouting profanities at their quarterback. And he gets paid to throw a ball.

In the nutshell, black players she disagrees with should be seen and not heard, while white players she agrees with should shout those views from the rafters.

Lebron responded on Twitter: