Laura Ingraham. Transcript via Media Matters:

LAURA INGRAHAM (HOST): Time and again, we see that the real change agents in America are those who stay in their communities and build them up, not burn them down. Rosa parks is a beloved, global symbol of freedom and justice because of the determination and dignity with which she carried out her civil disobedience. Would burning a store had been more powerful and transformative? I don't think so.

And to our African-American fellow citizens I say this: Given his own experience with an out-of-control FBI and unfair investigations, given all his work now on criminal justice reform, President Trump knows how poisonous an out-of-control law enforcement process can be. We should spend more time trying to work together to ensure we have a fair and just society.