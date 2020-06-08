Mike Huckabee Tries To Prevent A GOP Mutiny Against Trump

There's BIG trouble at GOP Headquarters.

When you have to tell your own troops to "stay loyal" and ignore Trump's 'bedside manner," there's a YUGE problem with the GOP candidate. Who happens to be the so-called president.

Fox and Friends Weekend brought on Mike Huckabee to respond to a New York Times report: “Vote for Trump? These Republican Leaders Aren’t on the Bandwagon."

The report illustrated that George W. Bush, Cindy McCain, and Mitt Romney were likely Biden voters.

Huckabee said the report, if true, made him "livid." Transcript via Media Matters:

MIKE HUCKABEE (FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR): If you have people who were nominated, and in the case of President Bush actually elected to be president by Republicans and they will no longer support the Republican nominee who went through the process and got elected, then I'm going to be not just unhappy, I'm going to be livid. And I'll tell you why.

We didn't all agree on some of the policies of Bush or McCain or Romney. But, you know, when it came down to it, we had a choice. We could choose a far-left liberal or we could choose somebody that was closer to our views. I get it that Donald Trump's bedside manner is somewhat more like Mean Joe Greene than it is the cool, collected Tom Brady, if it's on the football field.

But here's what I just don't understand with these never-Trumpers. This president is more pro-life than we've ever had, period. He's more pro-Israel. He has deregulated so much government so that the businesses of America can thrive and they have until this COVID stuff happened. This is a president who has stood up to the globalists, stood up to the unfair trade practices, brought back American jobs, has done more for minorities than any president in my lifetime in actually helping people to have good, decent jobs and a future. This is a president who has reformed criminal justice. There's an incredibly long litany of things he's done.

And some of them say, "But I don't like his personality." Well, get over it. This is not about electing a personality. This isn't Hollywood. This is the rough, tumble world of politics. And maybe he's not as genteel as some of us would like. But, by gosh, he's getting the job done, and it's time Republicans rally because if they don't, they're going to get Joe Biden, who isn't pro-life, who is for higher taxes, open borders, he's going to succumb to China. Everything that we find disgusting he's going to embrace it, including the socialists out here.

That's why we have to realize this is a simple choice and we better make the right move.