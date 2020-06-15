Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain

¡Hola! from Capitol Hill/CHAZ/CHOP, depending. If you are curious about what is actually going on here in Seattle, the hyper-local news Capitol Hill Seattle Blog is a great place to start. Our failed national political press has got it exactly wrong.

GFBRANDENBURG'S Blog presents Confessions of a Former Bastard Cop. It's a long, powerful, and challenging read.

The Inglorius Padre Steve's World presents Statues with Limitations.

Big Bad Bald Bastard gives the West Point Speech a review.

It's Pride Month and the 4th anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub terrorist attack, and Towleroad tells us how Prznint Stupid is celebrating: by erasing transgender healthcare protections during a pandemic.

Bonus Track: Sernity is a Fuzzy Belly reminds us that someone we like had a birthday on Sunday, too. Also. (Wait for it.)

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

