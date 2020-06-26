NYC To Install Massive Black Lives Matter Mural In Front Of Trump Tower

From the New York Post:

The idea had originated from a June 7 meeting with community leaders and activists, including the Rev. Kevin McCall and Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, a source said. De Blasio hatched the idea a few days after Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser had “Black Lives Matter” painted along a street leading to the White House, according to a second source. The plan was finalized last week — after locations for the other murals across the five boroughs were announced on Juneteenth, the source said. The slogan will be stenciled outside Trump Tower, where President Trump stays when he’s in town, sometime before July 4th weekend.

Like clockwork, Trump has begun whining:

Told that @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign. “Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”, referring to killing Police, is their chant. NYC Police are furious! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020

The installation is one of seven that are planned in each of New York’s five boroughs, according to the Post. But could any other location beat Trump Tower?

Let’s hope a statue of Barack Obama on the same block is next!