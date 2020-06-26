Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

NYC To Install Massive Black Lives Matter Mural In Front Of Trump Tower

The Racist-in-Chief is not taking the news well that he will be greeted with a huge “BLACK LIVES MATTER” reminder every time he steps in or out of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.
By NewsHound Ellen
NYC To Install Massive Black Lives Matter Mural In Front Of Trump Tower
Donald Trump Image from: Crooks and Liars

From the New York Post:

The idea had originated from a June 7 meeting with community leaders and activists, including the Rev. Kevin McCall and Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, a source said.

De Blasio hatched the idea a few days after Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser had “Black Lives Matter” painted along a street leading to the White House, according to a second source. The plan was finalized last week — after locations for the other murals across the five boroughs were announced on Juneteenth, the source said.

The slogan will be stenciled outside Trump Tower, where President Trump stays when he’s in town, sometime before July 4th weekend.

Like clockwork, Trump has begun whining:

The installation is one of seven that are planned in each of New York’s five boroughs, according to the Post. But could any other location beat Trump Tower?

Let’s hope a statue of Barack Obama on the same block is next!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us