Black Lives Matter Mural Now Complete In Front Of Trump Tower

New York City finished painting “Black Lives Matter” in front of Trump Tower today, which Mayor Bill de Blasio said “liberates” Fifth Avenue.
Donald Trump has whined that the mural, with its huge yellow letters, “denigrates” Fifth Avenue but New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it “liberates” Fifth Avenue. De Blasio and Rev. Al Sharpton took part in painting the mural today. MSNBC’s Katy Tur called it, “a very clear message to the president in big, yellow-block letters.”

WNBC reporter Andrew Siff explained that the “B” is closest to 56th Street and the letters “extend out past the actual doorway to Trump Tower and go all the way to 57th Street.”

That part of Fifth Avenue is now closed to vehicular traffic until Sunday night, making the mural a pedestrian plaza for the next several days.

Trump Tower is still the home of the Trump Organization, the company now run by Donald Trump's two sons.

Siff reported that there were some Trump supporters chanting “all lives matter” as those painting the mural chanted “black lives matter.”

But I’ll bet that did very little to brighten Trump’s terrible day.

