Trump Appointees Gorsuch And Kavanaugh Voted Against Keeping His Taxes Hidden

It's gotta burn Trump's toast that the two justices he put on the court voted against him.
Katyal: This is not a mixed bag or a victory for Trump. Trump shouldn’t be happy about this. The fact is he lost. He lost resoundingly 7-2 including his own appointees to the court... these cases can move very quickly. The Nixon tapes case moved in a matter of three months pic.twitter.com/ZXDz1YIxN9
Quite the concurring opinion from Kavanaugh and Gorsuch —
"In our system of government, as this Court has often stated, no one is above the law. That principle applies, of course, to a President."
Don't forget that Clarence Thomas has an OBSCENE conflict of interest given how his wife got her job and the job that she has... https://t.co/dpJ6q7bXrO
In rejecting Trump's claims on the tax subpoena, SCOTUS emphasizes he is a total *outlier*:
From "Jefferson through Clinton.. Presidents have uniformly testified or produced documents in criminal proceedings"
- in a 7-2 opinion including Roberts & both of Trump's appointees
Trump could not even get Gorsuch or Kavanaugh on Vance. THAT is how extreme his position were. Alito and Thomas are a disgrace btw
I'm guessing trump wants a refund on Kavanaugh and Gorsuch, who both voted against him. 😂
Someone check on whoever paid off Kavanaugh’s debts. They’re having a bad morning
