Pat Robertson Leads Viewers In Creepy Prayer Against Dr. Ford

Just when you thought you've seen it all from the crackpots of the religious right, Pat Robertson tops them.

As Right Wing Watch caught last Thursday, before the Senate hearing on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's and Kavanaugh's testimony, Robertson had his flock of TV viewers pray that God would “throw confusion” into the women who were accusing him of sexual assault.

“Throw confusion into those who are bringing false accusations against a future Supreme Court judge,” Robertson prayed. “Father, even as David said, ‘Throw confusion into the counsel of Ahithophel,’ we pray that, somehow, the Holy Spirit of God will throw confusion into the counsel of these myriad accusers who are coming forth against a good man who can serve honorably for decades to come in the Supreme Court. Lord, do it. We pray in the name of Jesus, throw confusion into their counsel. Thank you, Lord. Amen.”

Usually, you'll have credible preachers, pastors, priests and rabbis pray for the souls of people for good outcomes, but never against someone trying in their minds to be honest and truthful.

Robertson brought up the Supreme Court in the opening of his program by saying, "The Supreme Court of the United States is the power center of the liberal left..."

And then a little later he leads the prayer against Dr. Christine Ford.

You know Pat wanted to pray that Dr. Ford was attacked by a plague of locusts, then got lepracy and all consuming boils.

Too bad for him, Dr. Ford couldn't have come off any better and more credible then she did after her testimony Thursday while Kavanaugh came off like an angry and belligerent elitist jerk promoting Alex Jones conspiracy theories.

It didn't work, Pat.