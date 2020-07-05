Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

White Couple Destroys Black Lives Matter Mural While Claiming 'There Is No Racism'

A woman was caught on video destroying a Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez, California.
By David
White Couple Destroys Black Lives Matter Mural While Claiming 'There Is No Racism'

A woman was caught on video destroying a Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez, California.

The incident was said to have occurred during Saturday's Fourth of July holiday.

Multiple videos of the incident were shared on social media.

The woman, who was wearing an American flag T-shirt, can be seen painting over a Black Lives Matter mural on the street with black paint.

A man wearing a Trump 2020 shirt and a "Make American Great Again" hat insults a bystander in the video.

"No one wants you here," the man says. "No one wants Black Lives Matter here."

"All lives matter, you f*cking punk!" the man adds.

The man, who appears to be assisting the woman, was caught in another video explaining his views on Black Lives Matter.

"This is racism is what it is," he says, pointing at the Black Lives Matter mural. "There is no oppression. There is no racism. It's a leftist lie. It's a lie from the media, the liberal left."

Watch the videos below.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us