Officer Karen Cries Because Her McMuffin Is Taking Too Long To Arrive

A woman who appears to be a police officer from somewhere in Georgia recorded herself hysterically crying because her McDonald's breakfast was taking too long. I am not joking. There were so many twists and turns, but at the end I think we can all agree that this is the exact type of person who should not have access to a weapon and should be in therapy to manage her anxiety about waiting for her food.

Some of the quotes:

"I got to the 2nd window to get my food...I am waiting...and I am waiting...the girl comes to the window and asks me what my order was. I repeat my order and my coffee. Um. Order. And they ask me to pull up because my food is not ready...it is an english muffin meal with a hash brown and a coffee...and I'm still waiting...so I pull up...and a girl comes out with my coffee and just the coffee..."

CRYING COMMENCES

"and...she...hands it to me...and I have my window down"

Um, of course your window is down. She HANDED YOU COFFEE.

"And (sniffling) that's all she gives me....coffee. So I told her...I said 'don't bother with the food' because right now I am too nervous to take it."

WHAT? What are you talking about here?

"Right now I am too nervous to take a meal from McDonalds..."

THEN WHY DID YOU ORDER FOOD FROM MCDONALDS AND GO PICK IT UP AND THEN RECORD A VIDEO BECAUSE YOUR FOOD WAS NOT READY, OFFICER KAREN?

"Please just give us a break. I don't know how much more I can take."

It is clear this is not about a McMuffin. Officer Karen needs help.

Immediately a local police department posted a statement denying that Officer Karen was part of their department:

UPDATE: OFFICER EGG MCMUFFIN WAS STEALING COP VALOR pic.twitter.com/p4tXzhoWDR — Anansi Pelosi (@Eugene_V_Dabbs) June 17, 2020

Great editing

This video is the PERFECT depiction of White McMuffin privilege. WATCH.pic.twitter.com/nBJUYJgkvq — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 17, 2020

BREAKING- It was confirmed that Officer Karen waited a long time for her Egg McMuffin not because she was a cop but because Dean Cain was running late to work and they were understaffed. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 17, 2020

Soooooo...

Officer Karen is having a

nervous breakdown over a



MOTHERFUCKING MCMUFFIN!!?



Imagine how she would respond

in a high stress situation with a gun?!#OfficerKaren🤦🏻‍♂️#KidVicious🖕🏽🙄🖕🏽



pic.twitter.com/2ueOsxxcMA — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) June 17, 2020

Officer Karen's story about waiting for her McDonalds Egg McMuffin is way worse than the guy who was killed for sleeping on line at the Wendy's drive-thru. Yeah, it isn't. Get a grip lady. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 17, 2020

The cops who killed Breonna Taylor have still not yet been charged. Meanwhile, Officer Karen is having a meltdown over a McMuffin. — Stephanie. (@qsteph) June 17, 2020

Officer Karen when they forgot her McMuffin pic.twitter.com/7EOE7SpKgC — ❦ 𝔶𝔲𝔯𝔭𝔢 ❦ ‍ ‍𝟒/𝟒 𝔟𝔞𝔫𝔤𝔢𝔯 𝔱𝔴𝔢𝔢𝔱𝔰 (@YurpeX) June 17, 2020

officer karen cried harder over having to wait four minutes for a mcmuffin than literal children i’ve seen being tear gassed by cops for the crime of standing on a sidewalk. cops are fucking soft. we should bully them harder. — molly conger (@socialistdogmom) June 17, 2020

You see "Officer Karen" trending and you’re like, “What could this be about?” Then you see the tape and your heart just breaks into a million pieces.

Imagine never knowing if your McMuffin is going to come home. Imagine living with that fear — Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) June 17, 2020

We hope Officer Karen was finally able to get breakfast. No one should go to a fast food place and end up hungry. Or dead.