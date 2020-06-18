Media Bites
Officer Karen Cries Because Her McMuffin Is Taking Too Long To Arrive

In the latest Karens Behaving Badly video, a police officer video taped herself crying about her McDonald's McMuffin taking too long to arrive.
By Red Painter
22 hours ago by Frances Langum
A woman who appears to be a police officer from somewhere in Georgia recorded herself hysterically crying because her McDonald's breakfast was taking too long. I am not joking. There were so many twists and turns, but at the end I think we can all agree that this is the exact type of person who should not have access to a weapon and should be in therapy to manage her anxiety about waiting for her food.

Some of the quotes:

"I got to the 2nd window to get my food...I am waiting...and I am waiting...the girl comes to the window and asks me what my order was. I repeat my order and my coffee. Um. Order. And they ask me to pull up because my food is not ready...it is an english muffin meal with a hash brown and a coffee...and I'm still waiting...so I pull up...and a girl comes out with my coffee and just the coffee..."

CRYING COMMENCES

"and...she...hands it to me...and I have my window down"

Um, of course your window is down. She HANDED YOU COFFEE.

"And (sniffling) that's all she gives me....coffee. So I told her...I said 'don't bother with the food' because right now I am too nervous to take it."

WHAT? What are you talking about here?

"Right now I am too nervous to take a meal from McDonalds..."

THEN WHY DID YOU ORDER FOOD FROM MCDONALDS AND GO PICK IT UP AND THEN RECORD A VIDEO BECAUSE YOUR FOOD WAS NOT READY, OFFICER KAREN?

"Please just give us a break. I don't know how much more I can take."

It is clear this is not about a McMuffin. Officer Karen needs help.

Immediately a local police department posted a statement denying that Officer Karen was part of their department:

Great editing

We hope Officer Karen was finally able to get breakfast. No one should go to a fast food place and end up hungry. Or dead.

