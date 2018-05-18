If Someone Tells You Mueller Is Taking Too Long, Show Them This

This is why you visit Crooks and Liars -- we have extensive and searchable video archives that bring receipts when it comes to crazy right-wing claims.

And as Driftglass always says, "Memory is the Liberal superpower."

So here's a clip from Reliable Sources three years ago. Howie Kurtz is all upset that the House has released its Benghazi report with findings of no wrongdoing on the part of you-know-who.

Amy Holmes says it's the White House's fault because Friday News Dump. But it's the Republican House releasing it, Amy! And of course because the result was "Yeah we can't indict Hillary Clinton" they hid the report on a Friday night. After two and a half years of hearings.

Others have come to the same conclusion: Mueller may just be getting started, and that's in keeping with previous investigations:

We are at the one year mark since Mueller was appointed special counsel. @FiveThirtyEight looks at previous special investigations, and how the contrast to what is happening now.https://t.co/5fVusObpc0 — Retro Report (@RetroReport) May 17, 2018

By political standards, one year isn't long, either.



House Benghazi probe lasted from May 2014-Dec 2016 -- 2 1/2 yrs



Whitewater probe (independent counsel) lasted from 1994-2000 -- 6 yrs https://t.co/3N1CbTC6bb — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) May 17, 2018

POTUS & supporters say that a yearlong investigation is long enough. By white collar crime standards the Mueller probe isn’t long. Complicated investigations like these usually take years — usually w/o members Congress trying to run interference. https://t.co/T8cOyde3LP — Evan Pérez (@evanperez) May 17, 2018

And let's not forget what Mueller has accomplished so far, given Eric Bolling's (he's still around?) claim that this is an "air-ball investigation":