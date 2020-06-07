Politics
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

What's on your TV this Sunday morning? And how many of you remember Mr. Hooper?
By Aliza Worthington
Sesame Street has never, ever lied to kids. And they're not lying now, god love 'em. They have teamed with CNN to have a town hall on racism, and here's just an excerpt. Elmo's dad explains to him why people are protesting, and that not everywhere is like Sesame Street.

Remember waaay back when Mr. Hooper died? Big Bird's best friend? They didn't lie to Big Bird about death then, either. What a gift the truth is.

Here is your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:

CBS “Face the Nation”: A.G. Bill Barr … Condoleezza Rice … Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner … Scott Gottlieb.

ABC “This Week”: Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf … Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) … Martin Dempsey. Panel: Mary Bruce, Jonathan Karl, Rachel Scott and Pierre Thomas.

CNN “State of the Union”: Colin Powell … HUD Secretary Ben Carson … Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.)

NBC “Meet the Press”: Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) … Alicia Garza … Lonnie Bunch … James Stavridis. Panel: David French, Eugene Robinson and Kristen Welker.

Fox “Fox News Sunday”: Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf … D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser … Adm. Mike Mullen … Mohamed El-Erian. Panel: Jason Riley, Marie Harf and Ben Domenech.

