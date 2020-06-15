Trump Puts A Bull's-eye On His Own Health

Over the weekend Trump gave a commencement speech at West Point where it was visibly obvious that he was having physical difficulty.

Videos went viral of him struggling to drink a cup of water and walk down a ramp aided by Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams.

A new Twitter hashtag arose: #TrumpIsNotWell

In an effort to try to blunt the stories Trump took to Twitter and lied about why he had such a tough time walking down a ramp right next to a military man:

"The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is 'fall' for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!"

As the Washington Post explained, "Trump's claim that the ramp had been 'very slippery' was inconsistent with the weather, which on Saturday in West Point, N.Y., was sunny and clear-skied. The grass plain on which the commencement took place was dry."

Did someone drop a can of Valvoline motor oil down the ramp right before Trump started his descent? Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams had no difficulty at all.

Today on CNN, the NY Times' Maggie Haberman made this observation, "As I said, he invited it by tweeting about it. We don’t know what the issue is. We don’t know from just looking at this video. We know the president has had issues with stairs before, but as Sanjay also says, there are a lot of questions around the president’s physical fitness.”

Trump amplified the questions surrounding his health by telling a bald-faced lie. All he had to say was that he doesn't like walking down ramps - case closed. But instead he offered up a lie like the childish narcissist that he is.

Honesty is something foreign to him. By responding, he's put a bullseye on his every move.

During the 2016 general election, Trump, his henchmen and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani spared no expense going after Hillary Clinton's health by promoting phony stories and videos claiming that she had brain injuries on national TV. Like this:

As ye sow, so shall ye reap!