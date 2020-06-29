Activism
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Violin Vigil For Elijah McClain Is Stormed By Riot Police Who Pepper Spray Protesters

What started out as a peaceful protest for Elijah McClain, a young Black man slain by cops, quickly became chaotic as police descended on the vigil in Aurora's City Center Park in Colorado.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

It's been almost a year since 23-year-old Elijah McClain was slain by Aurora police. After an investigation, no charges were ever filed against the officers. A violin vigil for Elijah was held Saturday night in Aurora as he played the instrument. The gathering seem to set the Aurora police off, as they sent in the riot squad, pepper-spraying some, and making three arrests.

Source: TMZ

Cops in Aurora, CO came in like a military unit to forcibly remove -- not to mention pepper spray -- peaceful protesters who were watching a violin performance to honor Elijah McClain.

This went down Saturday in City Center Park, where a musical vigil had been planned to pay respects to Elijah -- who died while in custody of Aurora PD last year -- which was incredibly symbolic, seeing how Elijah played violin himself. At one point, the police had seen enough.

In the video, captured by a vigilant bystander, you can see the jarring juxtaposition play out live on camera. At first, you hear the violinists -- some of whom are said to have been underage -- beautifully playing in unison, and the next minute ... cops are storming the place.

The woman recording can be heard -- along with others -- openly yelling "No!" at what's about to happen next ... forcible removal and literally pushing the protesters out of the park, while shutting down the performance. Pepper spray started getting dispersed at one point too.

And for those not familiar with the facts surrounding Elijah McClain's death, here's this.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us