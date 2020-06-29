Violin Vigil For Elijah McClain Is Stormed By Riot Police Who Pepper Spray Protesters

It's been almost a year since 23-year-old Elijah McClain was slain by Aurora police. After an investigation, no charges were ever filed against the officers. A violin vigil for Elijah was held Saturday night in Aurora as he played the instrument. The gathering seem to set the Aurora police off, as they sent in the riot squad, pepper-spraying some, and making three arrests.

Source: TMZ

Cops in Aurora, CO came in like a military unit to forcibly remove -- not to mention pepper spray -- peaceful protesters who were watching a violin performance to honor Elijah McClain. This went down Saturday in City Center Park, where a musical vigil had been planned to pay respects to Elijah -- who died while in custody of Aurora PD last year -- which was incredibly symbolic, seeing how Elijah played violin himself. At one point, the police had seen enough. In the video, captured by a vigilant bystander, you can see the jarring juxtaposition play out live on camera. At first, you hear the violinists -- some of whom are said to have been underage -- beautifully playing in unison, and the next minute ... cops are storming the place. The woman recording can be heard -- along with others -- openly yelling "No!" at what's about to happen next ... forcible removal and literally pushing the protesters out of the park, while shutting down the performance. Pepper spray started getting dispersed at one point too.

Yesterday Aurora, Colorado was holding a violin vigil for Elijah McClain, who was known for playing his violin, especially to animals.



Then the police decided they’d seen enough.pic.twitter.com/aujN7xxpAQ — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 28, 2020

Police then used pepper spray to clear the park. There were families and kids out in Aurora. It was literally just a violin vigil for Elijah.pic.twitter.com/iLfFBjadta — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 28, 2020

As police in riot gear were spraying protesters with pepper spray and using batons to push them back at the #ElijahMcClain protest in Aurora today, this man began playing the violin. One of the most surreal scenes I’ve ever seen. Music is powerful. #9News pic.twitter.com/3adLTuBZB7 — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) June 28, 2020

And for those not familiar with the facts surrounding Elijah McClain's death, here's this.