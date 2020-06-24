Media Bites
WATCH: Mark Cuban Uses Hannity To Endorse Biden

Hannity loses it and starts talking over Mark Cuban because Cuban is making a credible argument for Biden...on Fox!
By Frances Langum
51 min ago by Frances Langum
On Tuesday night's Hannity, rich guy Mark Cuban got one over on the Trump pillow talker.

Note that Hannity is not interested in talking about Trump from the start. Who would be? It's going to be a long campaign season as Fox can't actually repeat much of what Mango Mussolini lets rip from his mouth and Twitter stream.

"Let's talk about Biden." says Sean, who then plays the "senility" card about the former vice president.

Cuban put it simply enough for the Fox News audience. "Donald Trump doesn't want to run a country. He wants to run a campaign. Joe Biden actually wants to run a country."

HANNITY: Do you believe that he has the strength, the stamina, the mental acuity, the alertness to be taking on what is the toughest job in the world, being the president of the United States? Do you in your heart believe he does?"

CUBAN: One hundred percent. Absolutely.

Later in the interview, Cuban reminded the audience that Trump is STILL trying to take away their coverage for preexisting conditions.

"I think the ACA [Affordable Care Act] is easily the biggest accomplishment and it's unfortunate Trump is trying to dismantle it." said Cuban.

Fox is going through tough times. It couldn't happen to a more corrupt, lying, propaganda network for evil. And they have to focus on lying about Biden, because Trump is such a constant embarrassment.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

