Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Cal Cunningham Raises Record Amount In North Carolina Against Thom Tillis

The senate race in North Carolina is expected to be extremely close and expensive.
By Ed Scarce
Cal Cunningham Raises Record Amount In North Carolina Against Thom Tillis

This is one of those Senate races that sort of flies under the radar, but it looks like Cal Cunningham has a real shot at defeating Thom Tillis. Recent polling has given Cunningham a slight edge, and the useless Tillis has hitched his wagon to Trump, which at this point looks like a foolish decision. But we're still a long way out.

Source: Raleigh News & Observer

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham will report raising $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, a figure that appears to be a record for Senate candidates from North Carolina in any quarter.

The second-quarter fundraising period ended June 30. Campaigns must report their totals to the Federal Election Commission by July 15.

Cunningham is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Thom Tillis in one of the most closely watched races in the country. Republicans hold 53 seats in the chamber, and any realistic path to a Democratic majority in the Senate includes winning North Carolina.

“Our campaign is so grateful to the thousands of North Carolinians lending their support to this campaign, showing that people across the state are ready to elect Cal and put this seat back to work to protect their health care and take on corruption in Washington,” Cunningham campaign manager Devan Barber said in a statement.

At the end of March, Tillis had raised $11.7 million total and had $6.4 million cash on hand. Cunningham had raised $7.7 million and had $3.0 million cash on hand. Cunningham raised $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, while Tillis raised $2.1 million.

https://www.calfornc.com/

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us