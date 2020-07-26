2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Entertainment
George Carlin Comes Back From The Dead: Wake Up, America

The ghost of George Carlin put to brilliant use in this new Internet video.
By Ed Scarce
4 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Pattern Integrity Films put out this simple and timely video, using only recent news video clips and comedian George Carlin's words from his 2006 HBO special, Life is Worth Losing. As they say in the video, "If you’re offended by foul language don’t watch this fucking video. George Carlin, we miss you."

The Nostradamus of comedy, indeed.

Some choice tweets in response to this video.

And if you're not already, strongly urge you to follow George Carlin's Ghost on Twitter.

