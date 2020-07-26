George Carlin Comes Back From The Dead: Wake Up, America

Pattern Integrity Films put out this simple and timely video, using only recent news video clips and comedian George Carlin's words from his 2006 HBO special, Life is Worth Losing. As they say in the video, "If you’re offended by foul language don’t watch this fucking video. George Carlin, we miss you."

The Nostradamus of comedy, indeed.

Some choice tweets in response to this video.

This video is completely devastating for Trump. George Carlin gives him the finger from the grave. Whatever you do don’t make it go viral! #AmericaWakeUp pic.twitter.com/vy2zz0j8DB — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 26, 2020

Wow!!! I love George Carlin. This from the grave may be his most important and timeless rant ever.



Whatever you do don’t make it go viral! #AmericaWakeUp pic.twitter.com/dmYTqJ1I5V — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) July 26, 2020

George Carlin was right in the 70's, right in the 80's, right in the 90's, right in the 00's, and from the grave, he's more right today than ever.



"The reason they call it the American Dream is because you have to be asleep to believe it."#AmericaWakeUp pic.twitter.com/4o2pBPQxEM — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 26, 2020

George Carlin, the Nostradamus of comedy. He knew. https://t.co/l9rXPtSEVs — RETIRED MASTER CHIEF⚓️ (@CMCRET) July 26, 2020

And if you're not already, strongly urge you to follow George Carlin's Ghost on Twitter.