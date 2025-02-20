Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal; it is the courage to continue that counts." -- Winston Churchill
By driftglassFebruary 20, 2025

On this day in 1938 UK Foreign Secretary Anthony Eden resigned, stating Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain had appeased Nazi Germany. A year later, after Germany invaded Poland, Chamberlain declared war on Germany. Too little, too late: a year later Chamberlain resigned as British Prime Minister after the failure of the British invasion of Norway.

Dame: Are We Self-Segregating on Social Media?

Chicago Reader: The myth of the migrant crime wave.

Jabberwocking: Madness.

Attention space nerds! Is human hibernation for long-duration space travel possible? Or maybe just for the next four years?

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon