Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1938 UK Foreign Secretary Anthony Eden resigned, stating Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain had appeased Nazi Germany. A year later, after Germany invaded Poland, Chamberlain declared war on Germany. Too little, too late: a year later Chamberlain resigned as British Prime Minister after the failure of the British invasion of Norway.

Dame: Are We Self-Segregating on Social Media?

Chicago Reader: The myth of the migrant crime wave.

Jabberwocking: Madness.

Attention space nerds! Is human hibernation for long-duration space travel possible? Or maybe just for the next four years?

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com