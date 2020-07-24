Bill Barr Smears BLM Protesters As 'Extreme', Provoking Powerful Response

Attorney General Bill Barr is trying to justify Trump goons invading American cities by demonizing Black Lives Matter protesters as extremists poised to destroy law and order. George Floyd’s brother had some choice words about what’s really extreme.

On Wednesday's CNN Tonight, Don Lemon played Barr’s comments for Philonise Floyd and the Floyd family attorney, Benjamin Crump:

BARR: We had that terrible event in Minneapolis. But then we had this extreme reaction that has demonized police and called for the defunding of police departments. And what we have seen then is a significant increase in violent crime in many cities. And this -- this rise is a direct result of the attack on the police forces and the weakening of police forces.

If Floyd's response doesn’t encapsulate the zeitgeist right now, I don’t know what would.

Well, what's extreme is how that officer put his knee on my brother's neck and murdered him in broad daylight. That's extreme. And that's the thing that's going on right now. FLOYD: And people, you know, they're just reacting because of the pain. They're tired of people dying. Over and over again, you see black people being murdered all the time, and nobody goes to jail for anything. … When my brother passed, when they killed my brother, right there, where people was pleading for his life in broad daylight, it hurt me a lot. I had pain. I had rage inside of me. And they had the same pain and the same rage that I had. But the thing about it is, is if you constantly do the same thing over and over again, you can't help but watch people do things they don't want to do. They are not trying to do this. They are just saying, please stop killing us, we are not doing anything. My brother died over $20, $20. That's what was said. And I don't know what he died for, but right then and there, his life mattered to me, to my family, to his kids, to everybody around the world who's seen that video. It's not extreme to them..

Crump had more:

CRUMP: it wasn't just the knee of Officer Derek Chauvin on George Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds that killed him, it was the knee of the entire Minneapolis Police Department. But, Don, it was also the knee of the criminal justice system, the discriminatory, racist police system in America that was all on George Floyd's neck. And for many black people in America, we feel that every day in the most subtle ways when we have interactions with police. So, hopefully, the attorney general of the United States, the top law enforcement officer in America, would not ... condemn black people saying that we want equal justice. We don't want you to protect and serve everybody else, but then come and brutalize and police us. We just want to be treated as American citizens.

Last month, Barr got it. It's not in the clip but Lemon also played video of Barr demonstrating that he fully recognizes the problem:

BARR: George Floyd's death was not the first of its kind. And it exposes concerns that reach far beyond this particular case. While the vast majority of police officers do their job bravely and righteously, it is undeniable that many African Americans lack confidence in our American criminal justice system. This must change.

But that was before puppet master Donald Trump decided that sending federal agents to American cities, where they are unwanted, is a good re-election strategy. Now, Barr has ditched his concern for democracy and is trying to justify Trump’s racist authoritarianism.