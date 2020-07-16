Misc
Two Guys Try To Hand Out Free Masks At Huntington Beach. It Does Not Go Well

Two guys set out to do a good deed handing out free masks to the people at Huntington Beach, CA who do not have one. Hilarity and irony follow them all over.
By Karoli Kuns

Two guys set out to hand out masks in Dana Rohrabacher's old district -- Huntington Beach, CA, and behold! The level of resistance they encounter is astonishing.

From the guy who threatened to punch them out to the woman who "educated" them about breathing their own carbon monoxide, they are met with a solid wall of resistance.

It is a testimony to how destructive and evil Fox News and their counterparts are, and how effective Donald Trump and his minions have been at discouraging the SINGLE THING that could put this pandemic in the rear view mirror.

It's almost like it's a Russian disinformation campaign. Huh.

Watch above, via WeAreLosAngeleno on Facebook.

