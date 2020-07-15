Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mary Trump Tells Stephanopoulus Donald Is 'Utterly Incapable' Of Leading Country

If she had a chance to talk to him today, she'd tell him to resign, she said.
By Susie Madrak

Good Morning America gets the first interview with Mary Trump about her new book, with more to come tomorrow:

Speaking about her influential uncle for the first time since the publication of her explosive new book, Mary Trump -- President Donald Trump’s niece -- on Tuesday called on the president to step down.

"If you're in the Oval Office today, what would you say to him?" ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos asked her in an exclusive interview.

"Resign," Mary Trump responded.

She said that, after being “perverted” by the family’s deep-seated “issues," her uncle was destined to become a man “utterly incapable of leading this country, and it’s dangerous to allow him to do so.”

“I saw firsthand what focusing on the wrong things, elevating the wrong people can do – the collateral damage that can be created by allowing somebody to live their lives without accountability,” she said. “And it is striking to see that continuing now on a much grander scale.”

Stay tuned for the rest.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us