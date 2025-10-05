Trump Golfs Instead Of Leading During Shutdown

Hundreds of thousands of Americans are losing paychecks, millions are losing government services and facing skyrocketing health insurance premiums because Republicans have refused to extend Obamacare subsidies.

Donald Trump’s priorities? His golf game.

Via The Daily Beast:

The president’s motorcade reportedly left the White House at roughly 10 a.m. Saturday morning, bound for Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. His leisure outing comes as Republicans throw the kitchen sink at Democrats, blaming the party for the shutdown, after both sides failed to reach an agreement on Wednesday for funding amid a deadlock on issues of healthcare, foreign aid and regulatory rollbacks.

Maybe Gramps has forgotten that he thinks presidents should be working to make a deal during a shutdown but we have not. “Problems start from the top, and they have to get solved from the top, and the president’s the leader, and he’s got to get everybody in a room, and he’s got to lead,” Trump told his Fox Friends (and future employment agency), in 2013.

As the video above shows, in 2016, then-candidate Trump claimed he wouldn’t have time to play golf and lectured President Barack Obama to “get off the golf course” and do more work. “I’d just want to stay in the office and work my ass off,” he claimed.

But that was so Obama ago!

Now that Trump has twice BSed his way into the Oval Office, he doesn’t seem to have let a single national crisis get in the way of his golf cheating game. Among other examples, The Daily Beast noted that in 2017, he golfed at Mar-a-Lago during North Korea’s alarming ballistic missile tests and while Puerto Rico (an American territory) suffered from the catastrophic effects of Hurricane Maria. More recently, Trump golfed as central Texas was still dealing with the horrific tragedy of flash floods that killed dozens of children.

Marie Antoinette Trump isn’t letting the government shutdown stop work on his hideous White House ballroom, either.