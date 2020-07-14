Politics
MeidasTouch Presents ‘Bye Don Jr.’

Using Don Jr's own words, he makes the most compelling case yet why his daddy is singularly unfit to be the President of the United States.
By Ed Scarce

One of the cleverest ads we've seen so far, using Don Jr's own words against the transnational crime syndicate masquerading as a government, aka the Trump family.

Source: MeidasTouch

Our new MeidasTouch video ‘Bye Don Jr.’ with the hashtag #ByeDonJr is the next in a series of videos starring the loathsome Trump children. We had previously made two videos featuring Ivanka Trump with the hashtag #ByeIvanka with over 11 million views combined.

The Trump children, propped up in this regime by the bizarre and shameless nepotism seen in banana republic dictatorships, represents the blend of incompetence, entitlement, and cringeworthy hypocrisy that has propelled America into disaster we are now in under Trump.

Whenever he opens his mouth, it isn’t that Don Jr. is so much speaking, as spewing hate and conspiracy garbage from his face in a failed effort to win his daddy’s praise while demeaning the intelligence of Americans. Everything Don Jr. says is a projection to cover up the criminal activity he and his family engage in on a daily basis.

Don Jr. will go down in history as one of the most vile and cancerous individuals to ever disgrace the United States of America.

Bye Don Jr,

From MeidasTouch

