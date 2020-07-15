The Not Looking So Good, Is it? Edition

Epicenter, from Mustang Bobby.

As usual in these United Snakes, the youth are the ones getting screwed. This time, per Judd Legum, they're just pawns.

Wait, not just the youth: "Millions of people are about to experience the falling dominoes of economic disaster that will engulf their lives, destroy their wealth, and leave them with nothing", per Hamilton Nolan. Gee whiz, this is getting depressing.

America Held Hostage? Another long one, from The Mahablog.

Several thousand words' worth: Scottie's Cartoon Round-Up.

By M. Bouffant. Tips & whatnot to mbru@crooksandliars.com.