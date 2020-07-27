2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By Tengrain

Good morning Crooks and Liars! As the on-going disaster that is the Trump Administration continues to roll over all of us (not just Portland and Seattle), we have so many disasters to track that it is hard to keep it all straight. It's a good thing we have our bloggers!

It Can Happen Here tells us that many of the people doing essential work are getting sick from the virus. You might be surprised to learn who.

Tell Me A Story looks outside of their bubble.

Hunter At Random tells us how to turn a demonstration into a broad-based movement.

Bonus Track: The Berkeley Art Museum & Pacific Film Archive are streaming a lot of films for free. The film A Tribute to Malcom X is a good place to start and seems very current.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

