Mike's Blog Round Up For Sunday

The Professor's Convatorium: Trumpanzee toddler tantrums about masks and social distancing are making Texas a pandemic hot spot.

Hysterical Raisins: Move over, Benedict Arnold -- America has a new number-one traitor.

Progressive Eruptions: With the pandemic, we can't do much to celebrate Independence Day -- and with Trump in charge, there's not much to celebrate.

Exercise in Futility: Hot weather does not slow the coronavirus down, much to Florida's misfortune.

