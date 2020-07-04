Neil Young Is STILL NOT OK With Trump Using His Music

Neil Young has had to send Trump "cease-and-desist" letters before for Trump using his music. In all, three of his songs were used by Trump: “Rockin In The Free World”, “Like a Hurricane” and “Cowgirl in the Sand”. Last night might have been even more disgusting, as the veteran Canadian rocker also champions environmental protections and Native American causes, so Trump's thinly-disguised rally at Mount Rushmore in the heart of stolen Lakota land must have been especially galling. Neil Young's band is Crazy Horse, named after the great Lakota war leader of the Oglala band in the 19th century who fought and killed Gen. George Custer at the battle of the Little Bighorn. So, to have his music played there, of all places.... Disgusting.

Neil Young made clear once again Friday that he doesn’t like it when one of his songs is used during a public appearance by President Trump. On Friday night, Young’s 1989 song, “Rockin’ in the Free World,” was played during the president’s Independence Day weekend event at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. “This is NOT ok with me,” the Canadian-born rocker, who became a U.S. citizen in January after living in Northern California for decades, wrote on social media.

Prior to Trump’s arrival in South Dakota, Native American tribes planned to protest the event –long viewing Mount Rushmore as a desecration of land violently stolen from them and used to pay homage to leaders hostile to native people. Young previously complained about the Trump campaign using the same song at least twice before -- in 2018 and 2015.

This is NOT ok with me... https://t.co/Q9j9NRPMhi — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020

I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me https://t.co/iPVcFplOHa — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020

