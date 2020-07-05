Neil Young Updates 'Lookin' For A Leader' With A Swipe At Trump

Perhaps another reason why Trump was using Neil Young's music at Mount Rushmore, when he's been asked repeatedly not to do that. Young released his 'Porch Episode' earlier this week.
Source: Global News
In the midst of the ongoing anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd in May, Canadian-American rock veteran Neil Young has returned to the internet with a politically charged installment of his acoustic Fireside Sessions series called Porch Episode.
Young, 74, criticized President Donald Trump‘s leadership of the U.S. in a lyrical rewrite of his 2006 track Lookin’ for a Leader during the 33-minute front porch performance released on Wednesday, and also showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement and presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Lookin’ for a Leader was initially released as part of Young’s Living with War (2006) solo album and written shortly before former President Barack Obama announced his presidential campaign for the 2008 election, while George W. Bush was still in power.
Young added a new verse to the track:
We had Barack Obama and we really need him now
The man who stood behind him now has to take his place somehow
America has a leader building walls around our house
Don’t know Black Lives Matter and we gotta vote him out
We got our election but corruption has a chance
We got to have a big win to regain confidence
America is beautiful
But she has an ugly side
We’re looking for a leader for this country far and wide
Just like his big new fence
This president’s going down
America is moving forward
You can feel it in every town
Scared of his own shadow building walls around our house
He’s hiding in his bunker
Something else to lie about
Watch the full session via NeilYoungArchives.com here.