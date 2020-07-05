Entertainment
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Neil Young Updates 'Lookin' For A Leader' With A Swipe At Trump

"America has a leader building walls around our house/Don’t know Black Lives Matter and we gotta vote him out..."
By Ed Scarce
59 min ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Perhaps another reason why Trump was using Neil Young's music at Mount Rushmore, when he's been asked repeatedly not to do that. Young released his 'Porch Episode' earlier this week.

Source: Global News

In the midst of the ongoing anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd in May, Canadian-American rock veteran Neil Young has returned to the internet with a politically charged installment of his acoustic Fireside Sessions series called Porch Episode.

Young, 74, criticized President Donald Trump‘s leadership of the U.S. in a lyrical rewrite of his 2006 track Lookin’ for a Leader during the 33-minute front porch performance released on Wednesday, and also showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement and presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Lookin’ for a Leader was initially released as part of Young’s Living with War (2006) solo album and written shortly before former President Barack Obama announced his presidential campaign for the 2008 election, while George W. Bush was still in power.

Young added a new verse to the track:

We had Barack Obama and we really need him now
The man who stood behind him now has to take his place somehow
America has a leader building walls around our house
Don’t know Black Lives Matter and we gotta vote him out

We got our election but corruption has a chance
We got to have a big win to regain confidence
America is beautiful
But she has an ugly side
We’re looking for a leader for this country far and wide

Just like his big new fence
This president’s going down
America is moving forward
You can feel it in every town
Scared of his own shadow building walls around our house
He’s hiding in his bunker
Something else to lie about

Watch the full session via NeilYoungArchives.com here.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

CONTEST! Neil Young, Alan Grayson, Harvest!

CONTEST! Neil Young, Alan Grayson, Harvest!

This week we're offering one random donor to Alan Grayson's 2018 campaign an opportunity to receive a thank you from Blue America-- a very rare, double platinum RIAA-certified award for Neil's stunning 1972 masterpiece, HARVEST, [...]
Jul 16, 2018
By Howie Klein

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us