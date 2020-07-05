Neil Young Updates 'Lookin' For A Leader' With A Swipe At Trump

Perhaps another reason why Trump was using Neil Young's music at Mount Rushmore, when he's been asked repeatedly not to do that. Young released his 'Porch Episode' earlier this week.

Source: Global News

In the midst of the ongoing anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd in May, Canadian-American rock veteran Neil Young has returned to the internet with a politically charged installment of his acoustic Fireside Sessions series called Porch Episode. Young, 74, criticized President Donald Trump‘s leadership of the U.S. in a lyrical rewrite of his 2006 track Lookin’ for a Leader during the 33-minute front porch performance released on Wednesday, and also showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement and presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Lookin’ for a Leader was initially released as part of Young’s Living with War (2006) solo album and written shortly before former President Barack Obama announced his presidential campaign for the 2008 election, while George W. Bush was still in power.

Young added a new verse to the track:

We had Barack Obama and we really need him now

The man who stood behind him now has to take his place somehow

America has a leader building walls around our house

Don’t know Black Lives Matter and we gotta vote him out



We got our election but corruption has a chance

We got to have a big win to regain confidence

America is beautiful

But she has an ugly side

We’re looking for a leader for this country far and wide



Just like his big new fence

This president’s going down

America is moving forward

You can feel it in every town

Scared of his own shadow building walls around our house

He’s hiding in his bunker

Something else to lie about

Watch the full session via NeilYoungArchives.com here.