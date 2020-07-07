The New Trump Lie: Mortality Rates

Donald Trump lied in his latest tweet, saying we have "the lowest mortality rate in the world on COVID-19"

And of course, this lie was immediately picked up and promoted by his Fox and Friends echo chamber.

The Trump administration began this new charade on Monday when the White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany started to recite their new line of statistics on Fox News' America's Newsroom.

"We as an American society have stepped up. We have the lowest mortality rate, one of the lowest in the entire world and that's because of American innovation," she said.

Trump followed on that lie with a tweet today:

“COVID-19 (China Virus) Death Rate PLUNGES From Peak In U.S.” A Tenfold Decrease In Mortality. The Washington Times @WashTimes Valerie Richardson. We have the lowest Mortality Rate in the World. The Fake News should be reporting these most important of facts, but they don’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2020

That was quickly debunked by Newsweek, who posted actual facts about worldwide mortality rates:

But the U.S. currently ranks ninth highest in the world for its death toll per 100,000 residents, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

-- When looking just at the 20 countries that are currently the most affected by the pandemic, the U.S. ranks even worse. In terms of the fatality rate from confirmed cases, the U.S. ranks as the sixth highest out of the 20 countries. When it comes to deaths per 100,000 people, the U.S. ranks second only to the United Kingdom.

Here's the data via Johns Hopkins.

Fox News' Steve Doocy waxed poetic about the mortality rate numbers and attacked the media for reporting only on the number of COVID-19 cases instead of Trump's lie, all to express his love of his heinous so-called president.

Doocy said, "I think it's because the media are reporting the number of cases. It's not the number of deaths or hospitalizations."

Doocy then read from a NY Post op-ed to back up his claim, rather than actual research from John Hopkins.

"The daily COVID numbers of deaths have actually been declining for the last two months," he said.

He continued, "Our daily average deaths are about 500, which is terrible, but ... 1400 people die in nursing homes every day according to The Post."

Yeah, that's from natural causes and not from a f**king highly infectious virus.

If the mortality rate goes down by 39%, but the infection rate rises 150%, what does that tell you?

More people are getting infected, then sick and more people are dying. And the coronavirus has not been contained.

If the Trump administration spent as much time actually trying to stop this spread of the coronavirus instead of denying the effects of it by taking immediate and correct actions, the United States would be a much healthier nation and further along on its way to getting back to normal.

But Trump is always in campaign mode.

His self preservation is the paramount policy he uses to "run" this country.

Nothing else matters, even your lives.

UPDATE: