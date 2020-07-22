Pompeo Snubbed By Foreign Leaders As He Tried To Shake Hands

At the Nordic foreign ministers meeting in Copenhagen, Foreign leaders tried not to get too close to the visiting U.S. Secretary of State.

Source: The Week

Foreign leaders would like to keep their distance from the U.S. right about now.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday to discuss the building of a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, which the U.S. opposes. But despite the testy task at hand, Pompeo tried to be diplomatic and extended his hand to the other foreign ministers at the meeting, The Washington Post's John Hudson observed. Greenland Foreign Minister Steen Lynge, returned his gesture, albeit with a coronavirus-friendly elbow bump.