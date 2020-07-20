2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Roger Stone CAUGHT On Audio Calling Interviewer A 'Negro'

Good thing Trump let this racist avoid jail. NOT.
By Frances Langum
Maybe Mike Huckabee was right, and Donald Trump DID save Roger Stone's life by keeping him out of prison.

Because if Trump's commuted buddy Roger Stone habitually refers to Black people who challenge him as "a Negro," he wouldn't last long inside.

Roger Stone using a racial slur is at the :45 mark below.

The interviewer, Morris W. Kelly, canceled the rest of his programming to devote an hour to responding to Stone's slur.

He said what he said. Roger Stone is a ratf**king, white supremacist scumbag. But we ALL knew that.

