Rudy Giuliani And White House Try To Bully FDA Into Hydroxychloroquine Approval

Only in Trump's America would three unserious buffoons try and force the Federal Drug Administration to grant another emergency authorization for an unproven and debunked anti-malaria drug for the coronavirus and actually get presidential approval to do so.

Sycophantic Peter Navarro, who was chosen by Jared Kushner from one Amazon book to be a trade advisor to the White House attacked Dr. Fauci's expertise in virology by describing himself as a "Social Scientist" instead of an economist.

Kushner simply went on Amazon, where he was struck by the title of one book, Death by China, co-authored by Peter Navarro. He cold-called Navarro, a well-known trade-deficit hawk, who agreed to join the team as an economic adviser.

Once again, he's trying to pressure the agency that's suppose to protect the health and welfare of the country

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is leading a Trump administration effort to demand the Food and Drug Administration reverse course and grant a second emergency authorization for the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus

Rudy Giuliani, the immoral Mr. Magoo of Trump's acolytes is also trying again to force the FDA's hand and his rational is quite the humdinger.

Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, said the studies discounting hydroxychloroquine are bogus. “They’ve thrown cold water on it because they are academics,” he said, adding he has taken the drug three times without side effects. Test results so far have been “silly,” he said, adding that a police officer friend and others in New York have succeeded after taking it. “They don’t know what they’re talking about,” he said of doctors warning against it.

Academics should never be trusted because they are -- academics. Who, knew?

And Laura Ingraham has continued her assault of Dr. Fauci and promoting the use of hydroxychloroquine repeatedly on her Fox News program.

These three dangerous idiots are using a flawed and criticized report from the Henry Ford study.

But the Henry Ford study has been sharply criticized by scientists who said it shouldn’t be used to change policy. It was an observational study, considered much less rigorous than a randomized trial, in which patients are randomly assigned to receive a treatment or not. And its results fly in the face of three major randomized trials that have found hydroxychloroquine is not effective in treating or preventing covid-19.Critics also noted that twice as many of the Henry Ford patients who received hydroxychloroquine also got a steroid — which has been shown to benefit covid-19 patients — compared with those who didn’t get hydroxychloroquine. That made it hard to know which drug benefited the patients, they said. The authors made statistical adjustments to account for that, but other scientists said the methodology wasn’t clear and that it is very hard to correct studies in that way.

These a-holes need to be thrown into a deep, dark jail cell.

Hahn, who declined to be interviewed for this story, has said repeatedly that the FDA makes its decisions based on science and data and that he has never felt political pressure to take any specific action. He has said the agency will continue to make decisions based on those factors, not political ones. Any decision about reauthorizing hydroxychloroquine will be made by FDA career scientists, said an administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal processes.

How long will it be before Hahn and those that refuse to promote this snake oil are forced out of the FDA?

For every person that has suffered side effects and death from drinking detergent and taking hydroxychloroquine , they should all be held accountable.