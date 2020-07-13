Rudy Giuliani And White House Try To Bully FDA Into Hydroxychloroquine Approval

Only in Trump's America would three unserious buffoons try and force the Federal Drug Administration to grant another emergency authorization for an unproven and debunked anti-malaria drug for the coronavirus and actually get presidential approval to do so.
Sycophantic Peter Navarro, who was chosen by Jared Kushner from one Amazon book to be a trade advisor to the White House attacked Dr. Fauci's expertise in virology by describing himself as a "Social Scientist" instead of an economist.
Once again, he's trying to pressure the agency that's suppose to protect the health and welfare of the country
Rudy Giuliani, the immoral Mr. Magoo of Trump's acolytes is also trying again to force the FDA's hand and his rational is quite the humdinger.
Test results so far have been “silly,” he said, adding that a police officer friend and others in New York have succeeded after taking it. “They don’t know what they’re talking about,” he said of doctors warning against it.
Academics should never be trusted because they are -- academics. Who, knew?
And Laura Ingraham has continued her assault of Dr. Fauci and promoting the use of hydroxychloroquine repeatedly on her Fox News program.
These three dangerous idiots are using a flawed and criticized report from the Henry Ford study.
And its results fly in the face of three major randomized trials that have found hydroxychloroquine is not effective in treating or preventing covid-19.Critics also noted that twice as many of the Henry Ford patients who received hydroxychloroquine also got a steroid — which has been shown to benefit covid-19 patients — compared with those who didn’t get hydroxychloroquine. That made it hard to know which drug benefited the patients, they said. The authors made statistical adjustments to account for that, but other scientists said the methodology wasn’t clear and that it is very hard to correct studies in that way.
These a-holes need to be thrown into a deep, dark jail cell.
Any decision about reauthorizing hydroxychloroquine will be made by FDA career scientists, said an administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal processes.
How long will it be before Hahn and those that refuse to promote this snake oil are forced out of the FDA?
For every person that has suffered side effects and death from drinking detergent and taking hydroxychloroquine , they should all be held accountable.