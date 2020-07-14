Misc
'Shoebox Karen' Assaults Store Employee

This customer was so offended by the idea of a mask that she assaulted an employee who asked her to put one on.
By Karoli Kuns
There is a collective mental illness among these people who won't wear masks. It's insidious and violent.

Here we have "Shoebox Karen" who was so offended by the idea of wearing a mask that she threw boxes with shoes at a store employee rather than don a mask.

Fox 2 Detroit:

The employee said a sign on the front door states that masks are required amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the woman ignored their requests and continued shopping.

Once the customer walked up to the counter, the employee suggested that the woman go to a nearby Lowe's and purchase a mask, and then come back to buy her shoes, according to the news station.

The woman became angry at the suggestion, throwing shoe boxes at the employee before exiting the store, FOX25 reported.

Now it might have ended there if she hadn't been identified. Fortunately she solved that problem for police when she left her wallet on the counter when she walked out.

This is bordering on national derangement now. Until these people have to suffer consequences like a fine for not wearing a mask, this insanity is going to continue.

They either wear a mask or they'll force businesses to be closed by government order again. I guess they like a dead economy.

