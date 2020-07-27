2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Sports
Time For Sports Teams To Cancel 2020 Season

Keith Olbermann thinks it's time to pull the plug on the 2020 baseball season as the coronavirus ravages teams. It's not just baseball.
By Red Painter
8 hours ago by Frances Langum
Major league sports are a mainstay of the American lifestyle. We look forward to fall football, winter basketball, spring baseball, etc. Spring and summer sports were put on hold when the pandemic started raging worldwide, but baseball has tried to salvage part of a season, with the goal being a shortened 60 game season. Less than a week in, many are already calling for the season to be cancelled - including Keith Olbermann in the above clip.

14 players from the Marlins were diagnosed with COVID:

How many days into the season did it take for games to be cancelled because of COVID? FOUR.

Valid point

Football isn't doing much better, with Minnesota Vikings HEAD OF INFECTION CONTROL coming down with COVID.

Football is actually doing much worse - Sports Illustrated is reporting that 95 players have already tested positive. NINETY FIVE!

The NBA has taken extraordinatory steps of basically housing everyone under one roof - staff, players and reporters - with frequent testing. And it seems to be paying off.

So what are the options for NFL and MLB? Follow the NBA model and house everyone at a facility and play all games indoors with no contact with the outside world? That may be the only option because traveling around the country will absolutely not work.

Let's see how they address this, because it is clear that major changes will need to be made: cancel the season or completely revamp it immediately.

