Trump Backs Out Of Throwing First Pitch

Trump backed out Sunday of throwing the first pitch at a Yankee game in New York on August 15th.
By Juanita Jean
File in “You Just Can’t Make This Up,” Trump backed out yesterday of throwing the first pitch at a Yankee game in New York on August 15th. Said Tweet:

What’s hilarious is that he made such Proclamation by Tweet yesterday after TWO DAYS of golf at his Bedminster golf course. So busy, so busy fighting the “China Virus” and meeting on “Vaccines”. The obvious real reason? He’s loathed in NY (and he has trouble handling a baseball with those tiny hands). I wonder if the Yanks were planning on piping in crowd boos when he took the field at the empty stadium? Trump has never thrown a first pitch as president.

Oh, and Biden? There’s a good comparison of him to Trump’s athletic prowess in the photo at the top.

UPDATE: It looks like he was never invited. Just another one of those things he pulled out of his butt.

Published with permission of Juanita Jean.

