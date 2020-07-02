Politics
Trump's Campaign Merchandise Targets Neo-Nazis As Primary Market

When there are too many coincidences, there is no coincidence. So it is with the Trump official logo and merchandise.
By Tengrain
Trump's Campaign Merchandise Targets Neo-Nazis As Primary Market

There comes a point when all the coinkydinks stop being coinkydinks and a pattern emerges:

Why are all the dogs barking in German?

Pretty eerie, amirite? The designers of the original should claim trademark, if not copyright violation, you know, if they were not dead and buried in a nameless grave somewhere.

But wait! There’s more!

For those of us who are innocent, “88” is Nazi code for Heil Hitler (H is the eighth letter of the alphabet).

You can Google “14 Words” and see it for yourself, but it is not a coinkydink. Just like it was not a coinkydink that Hair Füror has no regrets when tweeted and deleted supporters chanting White Power.

As the Trump-Virus slaughters thousands of Americans daily (at least not the ones Putin and Trump have conspired to kill via the Taliban), Comrade Stupid has taken bold, decisive steps to [checks notes] protect monuments to the Confederacy.

  1. Prznint Stupid issued an Executive Order directing the Justice Department to prosecute anyone who damage federal monuments, and has called for those protesters to be handed long prison sentences.
  2. Prznint Stupid threatened to veto the annual defense authorization bill if it isn’t stripped of an amendment to rename military bases and whatnot that honor Confederate generals.
  3. The Department of Homeland Security announced a new task force dedicated to protecting American monuments, memorials and statues from protesters. They also said that they will launch rapid-deployment teams to federal monuments over the Fourth of July weekend.

Anyway, the point is that there are no coincidences. This is a definite pattern of speaking in code to his base of White Supremacists and Nazis. And remember: the correct response is to alway punch the Nazi.

Indiana Jones says, “Always punch the Nazi”

Published with permission of Mock Paper Scissors

