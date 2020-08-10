2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Bill Barr Calls ANTIFA (anti-fascist) Fascists

"They are a revolutionary group that's interested in some sort of socialism, communism, they're essentially bolsheviks. Their tactics are fascistic," said Barr.
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

The most surprising part of this clip isn't really that Bill Barr thinks Marxism is the same as fascism, because he doesn't. (He's equating ANTIFA's methods to those used by fascists.) No, what's really startling is how casual Barr is about all this, that he's just talking about obvious truths that "everybody knows", or at least everybody among his circle and regular Fox News viewers. The host, Mark Levin, certainly shares his view. In their world, there is no nuance, no grey areas for those in opposition to the Trump administration. So they paint ANTIFA and other groups with the broadest possible strokes, no matter how absurd their claims look to the rest of us.

Just bizarre.

Source: Raw Story

In a bizarre moment of confusion, Attorney General Bill Barr attacked anti-fascist protesters as fascists.

Appearing on Fox News’ Mark Levin, Barr ranted about the “radical left,” as the host said he thought elected officials would throw an explosive device at him while he was testifying.

Barr agreed, saying that Democrats have aligned themselves with the anti-fascist activists to become fascists. He didn’t clarify how or why, other than associating them with radical, far-left, Bolsheviks, who actually advocated a kind of Marxism, not fascism.

Marxism is not the same as fascism, and it’s unclear why the attorney general of the United States doesn’t know the difference between the two or that the Bolsheviks were not fascist.

Hugh Hewitt is a big fan, of course, but aren't they all big fans of each other.

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us