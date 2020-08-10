Bill Barr Calls ANTIFA (anti-fascist) Fascists

The most surprising part of this clip isn't really that Bill Barr thinks Marxism is the same as fascism, because he doesn't. (He's equating ANTIFA's methods to those used by fascists.) No, what's really startling is how casual Barr is about all this, that he's just talking about obvious truths that "everybody knows", or at least everybody among his circle and regular Fox News viewers. The host, Mark Levin, certainly shares his view. In their world, there is no nuance, no grey areas for those in opposition to the Trump administration. So they paint ANTIFA and other groups with the broadest possible strokes, no matter how absurd their claims look to the rest of us.

Just bizarre.

Source: Raw Story

In a bizarre moment of confusion, Attorney General Bill Barr attacked anti-fascist protesters as fascists. Appearing on Fox News’ Mark Levin, Barr ranted about the “radical left,” as the host said he thought elected officials would throw an explosive device at him while he was testifying. Barr agreed, saying that Democrats have aligned themselves with the anti-fascist activists to become fascists. He didn’t clarify how or why, other than associating them with radical, far-left, Bolsheviks, who actually advocated a kind of Marxism, not fascism. Marxism is not the same as fascism, and it’s unclear why the attorney general of the United States doesn’t know the difference between the two or that the Bolsheviks were not fascist.

Hugh Hewitt is a big fan, of course, but aren't they all big fans of each other.