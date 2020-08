Holy racial bias, Batman.

Brit Hume had to fill a segment on Fox Tuesday night and decided to give a back-handed compliment to Jill Biden by contrasting her to Michelle Obama.

“I think this speech tonight by Jill Biden was tremendously effective in the sense that it didn’t have a hard, angry edge that we heard last night to a considerable extent from Michelle Obama," said Hume.

I'm tempted to tell Brit to keep both women's names outta his whore mouth, but this is a week for civility and grace.

If imagine if they had swapped speeches like in those old Folgers commercials where they secretly switched fresh brewed coffee with instant, @brithume would still prefer Jill Biden to Michelle Obama. https://t.co/dTFhlHyN9K — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) August 19, 2020

Brit Hume finds Jill Biden "likable" but Michelle Obama "angry."



I think we can fill out the rest of the table of Brit's tastes:



Likable: Golf, the Bee Gees, Robert E. Lee, Europe



Angry: Basketball, the Commodores, Frederick Douglass, Africa — JRehling (@JRehling) August 19, 2020