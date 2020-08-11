Eugene Robinson: We Are The Asshole Country That Nobody Wants People From

Eugene Robinson is usually fairly mild-mannered and doesn't use language like this very often, but his disgust with the current situation that Trump has put us in was plain this morning.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Mika, i was thinking of asking Gene Tobinson if he wanted to go on a road trip with me, kind of maybe bring a video camera, do a buddy movie, a documentary, Gene and Joe's excellent adventure. We could go to Canada. then I realized...

EUGENE ROBINSON: We can't, Joe.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: ... they don't want our types in Canada. Americans not allowed there.

EUGENE ROBINSON: I know.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: But then we were talking, Gene, about getting on a boat and going to the Bahamas because the Bahamas lets any American in with money. They'd even let me in. And then, Gene, we can't even go to the Bahamas. Our money's not welcome there. Seriously. did you ever think, Gene, in all of your years that the United States of America would be in such a poor condition, a third world condition when it came to health care and the government's handling of a pandemic that we wouldn't be able to go to other countries? The Bahamas would put up a do not enter sign. That Canada -- Canada! --What's it aboot? They won't even let Americans in.

EUGENE ROBINSON: What's that aboot? We can't get out of the country, Joe.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: No.

EUGENE ROBINSON: It -- it is -- I never -- to answer your question, never in my life, in my wildest imagination did I think we could conceivably be in this position. And we don't have to be. It didn't have to be this way. We could have done what other developed countries did. We could have properly shutdown the economy, driven the infection rate very low and by now we would be cautiously reopening and we'd have a caseload that was similar to those of other -- of the rest of the world, basically, because we can't go anywhere. And Donald Trump didn't do that, because he thought the virus was a hoax or he didn't understand it or reconfused World War I and World War II and 1917, whatever. It's just appalling. And shocking, really, that we're in this position. But this is where we are. We are pariahs. We are the asshole country that nobody wants people from. That's us now.