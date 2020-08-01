A Florida Mom Reacts In Horror To School District's Reopening Plan

"I feel like I'm living in an M. Night. Shyamalan movie, dude," wrote Tiffany Jenkins. A sentiment shared by many of us these days, I'm sure.

In an interview with Buzzfeed News, Jenkins called the video “heartbreaking.”

As Florida schools plan to reopen in just a few weeks -- even as the coronavirus continues to spread -- one school district’s video showing what classrooms could look like this fall is gaining attention online.

The School District of Manatee County posted the promotion video to Facebook on July 21 showing teachers wearing lab coats, masks, gloves and face shields as they teach students who are seated at spaced-out desks.

A narrator explains that social distancing will be adhered to, face coverings will be required and random health screenings will take place.

“We look forward to welcoming your children to the new school year,” the video ends.

A Florida mother who saw the video took to TikTok to point out what she saw as a few problems with the video.

The response video Tiffany Jenkins posted, which has been liked more than 381,000 times on the social media platform, starts with her comparing the footage to something from a horror or dystopian film.

“So the school district in my town just released a video of what to expect for the upcoming school year and I’m not gonna lie, it looks a little apocalyptic-y, a little ‘Hunger Games’-y,” Jenkins said in the intro.