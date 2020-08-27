GOP Convention Shows Footage From Spain To Warn About 'Biden's America'

You didn't expect anything truthful from the Republican National Convention, did you?

On the first night, as one of their videos played, voiceovers forecasted the evil violent unrest that awaits should Joe Biden be elected president. The images that flashed across the screen, however, weren't of unrest in Biden's America. In fact, one of them wasn't even a photo of America at all.

It was a photo of fires burning in a street in Spain.

According to Buzzfeed News:

As first reported by Catalonian public broadcaster CCMA and independently verified by BuzzFeed News, one of the four images of protests was filmed in October 2019 in Barcelona. Protests broke out in the city after Spanish courts sentenced Catalan separatist activists to prison. The image used during the RNC video showed fires burning in the streets. One of those same streets can be seen as being in Barcelona by using Google Street View.

Never mind the fact that the unrest that is happening now is the result of police brutality that's happening in Donald Trump's America, under his watch as president, as Alisyn Camerota tried to get Marc Short to admit this morning. (Though if we are to be TRULY honest, it's not Trump's America, either. It's America's America that's brutally racist, but that's a somewhat different post.)

More from Buzzfeed: