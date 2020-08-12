Kellyanne Conway Blames White House Shooting On People ‘Starting To Lose It’ Over Trump’s Re-election

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday suggested that a shooting at the White House occurred because people are “starting to lose it” over the possibility of Donald Trump being president for four more years.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Conway commented on a Monday shooting that caused Trump to abruptly end his press conference.

“You saw the president resumed his duties,” Conway said. “That’s very Donald Trump also. The show must go on, the briefing went on.”

According to the White House adviser, “the violence that’s erupting all over the country is really the bigger story here.”

Conway then pointed out that over 400 people have been murdered in Chicago in 2020.

“What’s really regrettable is that I see these mayors in their press conferences and are really shameless but not blameless and not nameless,” she continued. “What is the most common word they say in their press conferences? Not police, no sympathy. ‘Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump! We will not have the president and the feds here!'”

“It means people are shoveling hate at police officers, shoveling hate at people who work here,” Conway opined. “I think that people are also worried that Donald Trump is going to get four more years and they’re starting to lose it.”

“And you see that here and elsewhere yesterday,” she insisted.