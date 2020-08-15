LMNC WithThe Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones dropped the previously unreleased Scarlet last month in tandem with their Goat's Head Soup 2020 reissue. Originally intended as a demo, it features Jimmy Page on guitar. Dig it!
