Mary Trump Dropped A Whole Lot More Tea On The ReidOut

Mary Trump, Donald Trump's least favorite niece, joined Joy Ann Reid on Friday night and she brought tapes and more family tea. Mary provided 4 more clips of interviews with Donald Trump's sister. These covered a variety of topics: Donald Trump's kids, child separation, DREAMers and Trump's fake usage of Christianity as a prop to pander to his base.

In the first clip, Mary Trump and Donald's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, talked about Ivanka Trump and the period during which the administration rolled out the horrific child separation policies. Maryanne Trump Barry COMES FOR IVANKA, dragging her for a tasteless Instagram photo of Madonna and Child while children were being ripped out of their parents arms on the border.

In the next clips they talk about Eric's and Ivanka's ambition. Maryanne Trump Barry calls Eric "a moron," and states that Ivanka is "all about her," and that she is a "mini-Donald," but confirms what we already knew — that Ivanka is Daddy's favorite girl. "Besotted" is the word she used.

In the third clip they talk about the DREAMers. Maryanne Trump Barry says the president 'is all over the line' when it comes to his treatment of DREAMers and that he changes his mind all the time. "It's mind boggling."

In the final clip, Maryanne Trump Barry makes it clear that Trump only goes to church on his wedding day and when he knows cameras are rolling. Exactly what we already knew, but nice to get confirmation. Donald Trump has no relationship with god and has no respect for religion. But he panders to his base and holds up a bible for a photo op and pretends to care.

Of all the insiders that can share information, this one must cut the worst. Donald Trump can fire his staff (via Twitter), but he can't fire his family. And they know him better than anyone - which terrifies him.