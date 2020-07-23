Joy Ann Reid: 'You Know What's Crazy? Donald Trump's Campaign Ads!'

Joy Ann Reid had a hilarious segment where she mocked Donald Trump's new campaign ads, which are honestly the most insane, fear mongering and laughable campaigns ads in recent history. First, there is the "no one is going to answer your 911 call because Joe Biden is going to defund the police and you are going to die" ad. Cue the fast cut to the old lady sitting down, holding her 1995 Motorola cordless phone, staring at her back door as a masked man breaks to door open with a crowbar. Joy reminds viewers that Biden does not want to defund the police. He never has. Yet, the Trump campaign keeps pushing this lie because if they say it enough, their gullible followers will believe it.

Next is the "cities under seige" narrative. Also false. Portland is not a gang wasteland. Joy points out that they actually made a hilarious tv show mocking that city for being too crunchy and vegan and clean. You know, Portlandia.

Finally, Joy mocked the entire Trump clan for just plain stupidity. From Jr's unfortunate apostrophe misplacement on the cover of his 2nd book to the ad that claimed the Trump White House would protect the Christ the Redeemer statue - which is not even in America.

And best of all - the latest ad, which shows a side by side of "Public Safety" and "Chaos and Violence", where chaos and violence shows a police officer being attacked by a group of rioters. The problem? This isn't even from America. Nope, it is photo from Ukraine in 2014.

Four ads. Four major errors that anyone with access to Google or wikipedia could have caught. But you know, Donald Trump is not concerned with facts. He just pushes storylines.