As the DNC continues to chug along with the delightful unconventional convention, other news continues to break. We're very luck that our bloggers today are watching it all for us. It's a mad world.

Hackwhackers reminds us that we still gotta pandemic going on and Team Evil still have some nasty surprises in store for us.

The Rectification of Names dives deeply into the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence report on Russian active measures in the 2016 election.

Stinque reads Conrad, but finds no solace.

Bonus Track: NotionsCapital says to put a mask on it. And if you love gizmos and tinkering, the vid will make your day.

