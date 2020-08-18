Misc
Tengrain

As I write this, the virtual DNC has not started yet. We still have a long way to go in the 2020 Goat Rodeo, but we've already come really far. Let's keep it up, not just because we have so much to lose, but because we have so much to win.

The Immoral Minority notices Prznint Stupid has paid a lot of money for counter-programming during the DNC that probably no one is going to notice.

Zandar Versus The Stupid sees an orange meltdown.

It's not Breaking Bad, but the dialog gregfallis writes has that je ne sais quoi going for it...

Bonus Track: Colossal recreates "2001: A Space Odyssey" for our age of quarantine.

Off the beaten path: Why, four years ago today the original —and still the best— anti-Trump protest happened. The power of art!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

