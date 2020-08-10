Mildred Ratched Memoirs: When you're absolutely, positively, totally fed up with Trump.
Crazy Eddie's Motie News: Top executives at failing companies scored huge bonuses right before declaring bankruptcy.
Strangely Blogged: If older voters are paying attention, they just got a whole new reason to vote Democratic.
Ant Farmer's Almanac: Trump does the National Park system.
Bonus link: A debate Trump could actually win.
Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!